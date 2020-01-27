New ASU accessibility service lets students get files in more formats (EdScoop)

"Students at Arizona State University can now download class documents as files formatted for screen readers, braille or MP3 audio, the school announced Thursday, a service university officials said will make digital course content more accessible for all students."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When you think about accessibility, file formats might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but they play an incredibly important role, especially when learning happens online. Read how ASU is using a new tool to help make more accessible courses.