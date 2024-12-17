NEUTRIK Launches New powerCON TRUE1 TOP Cable Connectors

NEUTRIK is set to unveil its powerCON TRUE1 TOP heavy-duty sealed single phase power connector. The connector is specifically designed and specified for outdoor applications.

Features of the design with CBC breaking capacity include the latched fast locking mechanism, preventing the connector from being accidentally detached, the ability to plug in under load, and the unique NEUTRIK bushing and strain relief. This careful design ensures the powerCON TRUE1 TOP is suitable for use in all types of outdoor environments where power supply reliable and safety are paramount, including in live event production, concert touring, theatre production, broadcast production engineering and media acquisition applications.

The powerCON TRUE1 TOP cable connectors are VDE and UL tested and certified in accordance with IEC EN 60320-1, ensuring compliance with latest internationally recognized industry safety requirements. NEUTRIK's TOP (Total Outdoor Protection) designation indicates a breadth of advanced environmental and safety protections, beyond the required certifications, for extended endurance and operability in the most adverse application environments.

To protect against the degradation of materials due to UV light during extended exposure to sunlight, high impact, F1 certified UV resistant plastic and rubber materials and components are used extensively. Elsewhere rigorous UV resistance testing is conducted in accordance with IEC EN 62368-1, demanding endurance under specific test conditions. Salt spray tests and noxious gas exposure tests, to the same IEC EN 62368-1 standard, ensure resistance to corrosion and guarantee the durability and longevity of the connectors in adverse environmental conditions. Adherence to both IP65 and IP67 ratings protect against ingression of particulates, while IP65 provides protection against liquid jets and sprays and IP67 against temporary immersions in liquids.

The integrity of power supply connections is most reliably achieved when mating powerCON TRUE1 TOP cable connectors with the corresponding new powerCON TRUE1 TOP chassis connectors. Rigorously tested and certified to EC EN 60320-1, in compliance with international electrical safety standards, the TOP designation likewise encompasses resistance to and testing in respect of UV light exposure and corrosion. IP65 and IP67 ratings certify extensive protections in respect of particulate and liquid ingression, while NEUTRIK's 100% testing protocol and 'airtightness' classification guarantees the devices remain hermetically sealed, guaranteeing levels of performance in accordance with to exceeding the highest industry benchmarks for outdoor protection.