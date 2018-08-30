Netrix Achieves Microsoft’s Gold Competency in Data and Analytics

Netrix has achieved Microsoft’s Gold Competency in Data and Analytics by helping customers adopt and consume Microsoft Data Analytics solutions, with Microsoft Power BI and Azure Data Services.

To achieve Microsoft competencies, a partner must pass a plural of certification requirements and submit customer references on recent services completed. This is the sixth Microsoft Gold Competency that Netrix has attained.

“We are very excited to gain another Gold Microsoft Competency in such a growing and developing area,” said Don Penland, partner, Netrix. “Our team has been working with customers to understand how to transform their data platforms to ingest, model, analyze and then visualize their data in new ways with Microsoft cloud solutions.”

Netrix provides data analytics project work using Microsoft Azure Data services and Microsoft PowerBI. By combining these tools, Netrix is able to provide customers with the business intelligence (BI) insights that they need.

The achievement of Microsoft’s Gold Competency in Data and Analytics further strengthens Netrix’s recently announced Netrix DnA service, which offers managed service data and analytics for small and midsize customers. Netrix DnA provides businesses with actionable data insights using Microsoft cloud solutions.