NEC Upgrades Entry Installation Laser Projectors

The What: NEC Display Solutions of America has launched two new projector models: the P525WL and P525UL. The P525WL replaces NEC’s P502WL-2, and the P525UL replaces NEC’s P502HL-2. For each new model, the imaging unit has been changed from DLP to LCD technology.

The What Else: Featuring 5,200 center lumens, these two LCD models provide clear images in high-ambient light conditions, and the laser light source offers a minimum of 20,000 hours of reliable life, which lowers total cost of ownership and reduces maintenance. By utilizing Constant Brightness mode, the P525WL and P525UL are capable of delivering consistent-looking images for the life of the projector. Additionally, these 4K-ready projectors support UHD signals, while WXGA and WUXGA native resolutions produce high-definition images.

Like other NEC P Series projectors, the P525WL and P525UL offer a combination of installation series features at a low cost, including manual horizontal and vertical lens shift, 1.6x zoom lens, and HDBaseT input. Quick startup and shutdown ease operations for users, and the projectors’ quiet operation enables distraction-free presentations.

Both models offer advanced networking capability and improved wireless collaboration capability. They feature dual HDMI for switching between Blu-ray, computer, or other digital sources; USB with 2.0A support for powering third-party devices; LAN port for network control and asset management; and Optional Wireless Module (NP05LM1) with MultiPresenter capability for up to 16 simultaneous connections.

“These projectors deliver brilliant colors, and NEC’s original sealed optical technology introduces a significant advancement, eliminating the need for a filter in LCD-based projectors,” said Ryan Pitterle, product manager, NEC Display Solutions. “The P502WL-2 and P502HL-2 have been very successful, but we’ve seized the opportunity to combine LCD technology along with our unique cooling system to improve color performance for our customers while maintaining the maintenance-free operation they want.”

The Bottom Line: Both projectors are designed to provide a flexible, affordable, no-maintenance solution for projector installations in higher education classrooms, conference rooms, and other locations where a large, high-quality image is desired. The P525WL and P525UL are backed by a five-year warranty with NEC’s InstaCare replacement program included. They will begin shipping in January at a minimum advertised price of $2,299 (P525WL) and $3,099 (P525UL).