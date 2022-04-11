N.C.'s Fayetteville State built a giant video wall to connect students with internships (EdScoop)

"A 36-foot-long, nearly seven-foot-tall video wall in the student center at North Carolina’s Fayetteville State University is highlighting students who’ve landed paid internships and jobs — and the employers that hired them."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Fayetteville State University is tapping a new video wall to spotlight students who have scored paid internships. The effort aims to help the historically Black university reach its goal of connecting 740 students with paid opportunities, and the school's chancellor notes that the video wall aims to encourage students to register with the career services office.