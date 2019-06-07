Multi-Modality: How To Avoid Becoming Higher Ed’s Blockbuster Video (The EvoLLLution)

"In December 2018, UMass Amherst announced a strategic expansion of University Without Walls (UWW), which will extend the UMass Amherst traditional academic experience to all students regardless of location or mode of life. Our Chancellor is often heard referring to UWW as the Cloud Campus for non-traditional students. UMass Amherst has a very inclusive definition of what constitutes a non-traditional student: anyone who is not a full-time, matriculated student in-residence on the UMass Amherst campus. This can range from a 16-year-old pre-college student to a hybrid commuter who lives in their hometown taking both on-campus and online courses to the working professional pursuing a master’s degree part time."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As technology continues to drastically transform higher ed realities, institutions face an important question: how will you define, manage, and push forward these disruptive changes? UMass Amherst's approach to multi-modality charts a pioneering path.