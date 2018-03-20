MSE Audio Promotes Aja Watson to West Coast Sales Manager

MSE Audio, parent company of Phase Technology, Induction Dynamics, SoundTube Entertainment, SolidDrive, Rockustics, and Soundsphere, has promoted Aja Watson to the position West Coast sales manager. Watson will be assuming the expanded role to help manage MSE Audio’s continued growth nationwide.

Having joined MSE Audio in 2007, Watson has assumed progressively increasing responsibilities and now serves as the company’s customer service manager. As MSE Audio’s product line and sales continue to grow, Watson was selected to manage a territory that includes Washington, Oregon, Idaho, northern Nevada, and Northern California.

“I am very honored and excited to be given the opportunity to take on this new challenge,” Watson said. “I really do believe that MSE Audio has the best customer service team around because we believe in fostering relationships with people. That”s what I’m hoping to bring to the table in this new role.”

“Aja Watson is highly motivated, with the natural sales skills, product knowledge, and brand commitment to fully succeed and make a difference in this role,” said Jonathan Duran, national director of residential sales.