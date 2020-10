"It's been quite a while since the last Higher Education Community Vendor Assessment Toolkit (HECVAT) update, so I'll try to provide some highlights of the Phase IV working group's accomplishments over the past year."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Is your institution tapping into the collective power of HECVAT? Read about their new tools and questionnaires as well as what this work means for higher ed in general.