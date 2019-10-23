Mitigating Security Risks When Campus Network Demands Surge (EdTech Magazine)

"Whether it’s welcoming students back to campus after summer and winter breaks or preparing for the network onslaught of course registration, IT teams can and should expect periodic surges of network traffic."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Flexibility and visibility are critically important for campus networks at all times, but this is especially true when handing high-demand events. As campus networks face more and more user expectations, we have to solve the problems of today while also keeping an eye on the future.