Microcredentials Forge the Links Between Businesses, the Community and their College (The EvoLLLution)

"The traditional degree model isn’t providing people with the just-in-time skills they need, and companies are turning to alternative solutions to fill their talent pipelines. Employers needs people with relevant technical skills and robust cross-functional professional competencies like critical thinking, and they need those skilled workers quickly. Given this context, where does the working learner fit into the postsecondary landscape? How do community colleges meet rapidly changing employer demands?"—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Microcredentials have been making waves in higher ed — and for good reason. These shorter-form offerings have broad appeal to students and employers alike. Read how they can help learners make important career connections while also giving institutions a new pathway to their degree programs.