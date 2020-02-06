Meet The Newest Liberal Art: Coding (EdSurge)

"When coding shows up in the curriculum of a liberal arts program, its primary purpose is usually pretty obvious: help students get hired. These efforts are often described as attempts to 'help non-computer science students build the tech skills required for today’s jobs' so that they are ultimately 'more employable.'"—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Should we start thinking about coding as a new liberal art? This EdSurge article makes a cogent case, showing that coding can be another narrative form.