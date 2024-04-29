Meet the New TR315 and TR335 PTZ Cameras from AVer

AVer has introduced the TR315 and TR335. The pair of professional-grade pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ) cameras feature AI auto-tracking and were designed to enhance performance from corporate meetings and educational seminars to live performances and worship services.

AVer’s TR315 boasts a 12X optical zoom lens with 4K 60 fps resolution through HDMI, USB and IP outputs catering to users across various industries, including higher education, houses of worship and enterprise. The TR315 exceptional 12X optical zoom feature seamlessly operates while the camera is panning and tilting, allowing the ability to accentuate content and quickly shift between shooting perspectives, capturing the moment with the advantage of dynamic, crystal-clear video feeds through the TR315’s unparalleled PTZ performance.

The TR335 seamlessly blends a 30X optical zoom lens with stunning 4K 60 fps resolution through HDMI, USB, and IP outputs, catering to broadcasting, streaming, and recording enthusiasts’ diverse needs. Uniquely, the TR335’s optical zoom smoothly operates while panning, tilting and zooming to grant users the flexibility to quickly shift between shooting perspectives, capturing every moment with precision and clarity. Whether hosting a virtual meeting, delivering a presentation or producing high-quality content, the TR335 offers unparalleled performance and versatility.

The TR315 and TR335 boast intelligent AI-functionality, including Presenter Mode, Zone Mode, and Hybrid Mode, to simplify the user experience. Presenter Mode is designed to enhance presentations with intelligent tracking that keeps the focus on the speaker, ensuring a dynamic and engaging viewing experience. Zone Mode empowers users to customize tracking zones to capture specific areas of interest, allowing users to tailor the camera's focus to suit their unique requirements. Meanwhile, Hybrid Mode Tracking seamlessly blends auto-tracking with smooth PTZ operations for fluid movement and precise control, delivering professional-quality footage in any scenario. AVer's innovative AI-powered features ensure seamless and precise tracking, capturing every movement with unparalleled accuracy.