Meet the 83-Year-Old App Developer Who Says Edtech Should Better Support Seniors (EdSurge)

"'Lifelong learning' may be the latest buzzword in education. But for Masako Wakamiya, it’s much more than lip service. Three years ago, at the ripe age of 80, Wakamiya decided to learn how to code. Last year, she developed and published an app to the Apple’s app store, making her one of the oldest app developers in the world."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Elderly folks face unique obstacles when they pick up new skills, but that doesn't mean they don't have a desire to learn. Read how edtech can better support older learners and break down barriers.