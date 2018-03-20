Maxwell Kopsho Joins Middle Atlantic as Director of Training

Middle Atlantic Products has hired Maxwell Kopsho as the company's new director of training. In this position, Kopsho is responsible for delivering best practices, application, and technical product training to customers. He is additionally responsible for application and technical training for Middle Atlantic's sales team, reps, and customer-facing associates to strengthen their ability to solve customer challenges.

"We continue to invest in training for both our customers and our team members because it is critical to helping customers deliver the best systems possible,” said Mark Tracy, VP of marketing, Middle Atlantic. “We're very excited to have Max onboard in this critical role. I look forward to the enhancements to our educational programs and the benefits our customers will enjoy as Max applies his vision and extensive industry experience to our training initiatives."

Kopsho brings a wealth of experience as an educator, technical sales leader, and AV consultant. He is a senior faculty member at AVIXA, where he was awarded Educator of the Year in 2010 for his work in AV/IT and in preparing more than 1,200 students for the CTS exam. Kopsho holds key technical certifications that will aid in supporting training efforts, including CTS/I, CTS/D, and RCDD. He comes to Middle Atlantic from WolfVision, where he was the director of training and strategic business development. In that role, he was responsible for all global online and face-to-face training programs.