MAXHUB's New Camera Is Microsoft Teams Certified—Here's What to Know

The UC P30 Dual-Eye Tracking Camera from MAXHUB is now certified for Microsoft Teams. The UC P30 was designed to deliver accurate reproduction of every aspect of a group meeting with support for 4K video streaming.

“The new UC P30 brings a wealth of features and functionality for use in medium-to-large meeting spaces," said Sam Malik, VP of sales and marketing for MAXHUB’s North American operations. "The combination of the two cameras and the system’s AI capabilities creates an environment that makes meetings easier and more engaging for everyone involved. And with its USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports, coupled with HDMI, RJ45, and RS232 connectivity, this camera will easily fit right in with the most sophisticated meeting room setups. I’m confident the UC P30 will be well received.”

With its dual eye 4K 8.42M pixel camera design, the UC P30’s panoramic camera detects every movement in the meeting room, while the PTZ camera ensures accurate capture of attendees at all times. The UC P30 is equipped with a 12x optical zoom coupled with a 90-degree Field of View (FOV) secondary camera for tracking. This configuration guarantees clear and hi-definition image quality for every participant—even when zoomed in. The UC P30 supports Manual Pan of up to± 170 degrees and Tilt of up to +- 90 degrees and provides an LED indicator to inform participants the camera is in use. The system also includes an electric privacy cover.

It offers Plug-and-Play simplicity—making it instantly ready for one’s meeting. Featuring Power-over-Ethernet (POE) technology, the UC P30 can be powered using a Cat5e cable. Further, it includes an integrated mounting kit for effortless installation, which can include placement on a table or stand underneath the wall display or by being ceiling mounted over the wall display.

The UC P30’s includes AI-powered tracking features like Auto Framing, Speaker Tracking, and Presenter Tracking. These capabilities elevate audience engagement with a much more lifelike meeting experience and provide remote participants with an immersive experience.