Maxell Launches New 3LCD Interactive Projector Series

The What: Maxell has expanded its laser projector line with two new 3LCD laser interactive projectors, the MP-TW3011 and MP-TW4011.

The What Else: The MP-TW3011 features 3,300 ANSI lumens brightness, while the MP-TW4011 features 4,200 ANSI lumens brightness. Both come with a five-year/20,000-hour warranty in the U.S. and Canada.

The new laser projectors combine Maxell’s signature Accentualizer and High Dynamic Contrast Range 2 (HDCR2) technology to enhance image sharpness, gloss, and shade while correcting color and tone distortion. Other key visual functions include Mobile High-Definition, Perfect Fit 2 and Aspect Zoom.

Maxell’s StarBoard Interactive Presentation Software optimizes writing and drawing capabilities with freeform shape and handwriting automation. The interactive pen tool allows users to directly draw and write on the projected screen without a PC and can operate as a compass, ruler, protractor, or stopwatch. Pen thickness and color, as well as eraser and undo and redo functions, are available through the software’s painter tool.

The MP-TW3011 and MP-TW4011 both incorporate the optional finger touch unit that enables the projector to detect finger touch activity on the screen area. Windows Multi Touch allows users with touch enabled Windows 8.1/10 systems to operate the PC directly from the interactive screen with up to six pens or touches.

Both the MP-TW3011 and the MP-TW4011 feature WXGA 1280x800 resolution and a 500,000:1 contrast ratio. With 3LCD laser technology, both models have 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation and can operate up to 50,000 hours if Long Life 2 Mode is in use.

The Business Solutions Group of Hitachi America, Ltd.’s Digital Solutions Division will be the distributing partner supporting the launch and resale of these Maxell projectors in the United States and Canada through September 30, 2019. Beginning October 1, 2019, Maxell, Ltd., through its United States subsidiary, Maxell Corporation of America, will assume responsibility for all operations related to the sale of Maxell-brand projectors and accessories in the North American market.

The Bottom Line: The MP-TW3011 and MP-TW4011 are designed to transform the interactive experience for K-12, higher education, and corporate users with a bright display and innovative interactive software.