Matrox QuadHead2Go Powers Video Art Exhibition

Making its debut at the Pabellón de la Navegación (Navigation Pavilion) in Seville, Spain, the touring media exhibition Impressionistsis immersing visitors in the works of Renoir, Van Gogh, and others via projected floor-to-ceiling digital masterpieces. With Matrox QuadHead2Go multi-monitor controllers’ powering the images across the sprawling canvases, Ukrainian multimedia company Front Pictures was able to provide a mesmerizing, twenty-first century take on the works of Europe’s most renowned Impressionist masters.

The Matrox PowerWall software included with QuadHead2Go allows Front Pictures to install and customize configurations, making deployment easier. The installation behind the Impressionistsexhibition comprises 14 screens—each 4.4 meters in height—spanning 116 meters in total. Content for the exhibition created by Front Pictures is hosted on the company’s Screenberry media server. From there, the content is routed to six QuadHead2Go Q155 appliances, each capturing an HDMI video signal from the media server for display across four HDMI-equipped projectors.

(Image credit: Matrox)

QuadHead2Go devices connect to a total of 21 BenQ TH671ST projectors that cast the video onto the screens across 40,320x1080 pixels for a total resolution of 43.5 megapixels. The result is a monumental display of Van Gogh’s flower still life collections with petals that appear to float gently across the screens, among many other revitalized versions of impressionist masterworks. When set to music, the moving paintings delivered by the QuadHead2Go video controllers and Screenberry media server transport viewers to the imaginations of impressionist virtuosos.

According to Yuri Kostenko, Front Pictures CEO, Kostenko, QuadHead2Go has enabled the company to push the boundaries of what a visual experience can be with the convenience of a flexible multi-screen appliance. “With its ability to capture and display superior-quality video content, Matrox QuadHead2Go video wall controllers have enabled us to deliver a truly sublime art viewing experience,” he said. “Furthermore, the compact, low-power appliance takes up very little space, is easy to transport and re-install, and keeps hardware and maintenance costs low.”