Massachusetts Community Colleges Struggle to Get Classes Online (Center for Digital Education)

"Strapped for financial resources and without billion-dollar endowments to tap, community colleges across Massachusetts have been scrambling to adjust thousands of courses to the new, remote reality wrought by COVID-19."—Source: Center for Digital Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Community colleges often don't have the same financial resources as four-year institutions. This has proven to be a major obstacle in the transition to online learning necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic as schools try to keep students connected.