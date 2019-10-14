Maryland privacy council tackles substandard student data protections (EdScoop)

"Just three months after an audit of the Maryland Education Department’s data-storage practices found it was placing the personal information of 1.4 million students and 233,000 teachers at risk, a statewide council of Maryland education officials are trying to change the state’s data-privacy laws."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the wake of some chilling data storage revelations, the state of Maryland is doubling down on data security with the new Student Data Privacy Council. This seems like a solid move in the right direction.