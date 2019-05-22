Maryland Community College Looks to Inspire Next-Gen Cyberexperts (Center for Digital Education)

"The National Science Foundation (NSF) and National Security Agency (NSA) recently awarded a grant to Harford Community College to fund the College’s “GenCyber Smart Life, Smart Home, Smart Play (GenCyber Smart Camp),” a one-week, non-residential cybersecurity summer day camp."—Source: Center for Digital Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A student-centered, rigorous new summer camp offering from this community college will give learners hands-on tools for exploring safe digital behavior, cybersecurity ethics, data security, and privacy. Experiments with available IoT devices will teach valuable skills to the cyber experts of the future.