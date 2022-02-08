Martin Audio Delivers Premium WPM PA to New Event Space in Italy

The view from the DJ booth at Loft01 where a Martin Audio WPM--stacked, four elements per side-is installed above a pair of SX218 subs, run in 2-box resolution from MA's iKON amplifiers. In addition, an LE100 wedge monitor provides the reference sound.

Loft01 is a former warehouse, newly-converted into a lounge, restaurant and cocktail club in the heart of the Italian city of Prato. With a capacity of 90 (seated), it can be hired out for any type of event, from birthdays, weddings, art exhibitions and dance parties, customized to suit. In addition, clients benefit from a full technical infrastructure, including a Martin Audio Wavefront Precision Mini (WPM) PA, installed by dealers CLS Service. (Currently, during the COVID lockdown, it is functioning solely as a socially distanced restaurant.)

This is used for special events like the opening night party, where more SPL was required. Well known DJ /producer Nicola Zucchi was at full tilt playing through WPM--stacked, four elements per side--above a pair of SX218 subs, run in 2-box resolution from Martin Audio's iKON amplifiers. In addition, an LE100 wedge monitor provided his reference sound.

[Martin Audio WPC is the Ideal Match for Korea's Upgraded Splas Resom Resort]

In permanent installation at the venue is a Martin Audio Blackline X10 and S15 subwoofer set-up, which is used for all other occasions.

The technical infrastructure is also extremely flexible and reconfigurable, since by implementing the control app they can change the system parameters, and Loft01 can transform from a restaurant into a club. All signals runs on a Dante network so that the mixing console can be set anywhere to suit the event.

[Martin Audio Awarded XE Monitor Waveguide Patent]

CLS Service founder Duccio Mitola was awarded the contract to meet this criteria by owner Jonny Gerges Saad. "I first met him when he was playing as a DJ at an event at the Castle Filattiera, playing through a [Martin Audio] ICT300 and WS18X sub. A few days later he joined the large family of CLS Service customers, contacting me for an event on the seafront ... and I have supplied many events since." Today he is the owner of Concevent Srls, which runs Loft01.

To optimize the system installer CLS Servie used Martin Audio's proprietary Display software, tuning the venue with SMAART and an RTA mic. "It was a very complex situation," said CLS Service founder Duccio Mitola. "The Loft has a very rigid, industrial floor, and hence the PA was mounted in a stack configuration. Also the room is very high--around 7m high by 20m long by 9m wide. It is a highly reverberant space but thanks to Display and SMAART we were able to obtain an excellent result." (Image credit: Martin Audio)

To optimize the system CLS used Martin Audio's proprietary Display software, tuning the venue with SMAART and an RTA mic. "It was a very complex situation," said Mitola. "The Loft has a very rigid, industrial floor, and hence the PA was mounted in a stack configuration. Also the room is very high--around 7m high by 20m long by 9m wide. It is a highly reverberant space but thanks to Display and SMAART we were able to obtain an excellent result."

[After a Pandemic Pause, Martin Audio Japan Offers Special Outdoor WP Series Demo]

He explained that with video projectors on the wall, the PA had to be set in two towers out wide of the DJ, so as not to intrude on the projection beams. "While subs placed right in the corners are never the best option--particularly with an array on top--the enormous control of WPM offset this," stated the installer. "In fact, it was really fun to set this system up."

A Tool to Keep the Neighbors Happy

In its good neighbor gesture, the venue used Display's Hard Avoid function was used to its full extent to contain the sound. "We made sure they were not disturbed," he said of those in the surrounding environs.

[Soundworks Doubles Up on Martin Audio WPL at Norfolk Jazz Fest]

As to the owner's reaction to the new sound reinforcement: "He was a bit doubtful at first when he saw how compact the WPM modules were, and the fact that each cluster was only four elements per side," reported Mitola. "But when he heard it, he was blown away by the cleanliness and crystallinity of the sound."

Jonny Gerges Saad added in agreement: "It's a really nice setup, not only producing a very powerful sound but also good on the eye."