Mad Systems Adds Brandy Alvarado to Business Development Team

Mad Systems has hired Brandy Alvarado as business development manager. Alvarado's primary role will be to interface with architects and AV consultants to nurture their needs for creative technology and solutions. According to the company, her existing relationships within the AV community—along with her ability to connect with people and help them take their concepts to reality—will greatly benefit its customers and employees.

Brandy Alvarado

"We’re super excited to add Brandy to our team,” said Tricia Rodriguez, CEO, Mad Systems. “Her experience and enthusiasm for creative technology solutions coupled with her capacity to drive business and define projects is exactly what we were looking for. Brandy’s involvement in the AVIXA Women’s Council, and advisory board of the Women of Digital Signage were also very appealing as a women business enterprise. Her passion for women’s involvement in the AV community is commendable.”

“For me, the opportunity to grow my career and trajectory in this industry was most important, and where better to go than Mad, to present all their new technologies," said Alvarado. "I also wanted to find a supportive company that would allow me to continue to serve as chair on the Avixa Council, and to continue to empower women in AV. I couldn’t be more blessed to be among such a talented team. They’ve been so gracious with their time and knowledge already. I can certainly see great things ahead as I take on my new role and responsibilities."