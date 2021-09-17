Luminex Adds A.C. Americas as Exclusive Distributor

Belgium-based Luminex Network Intelligence has entered into an exclusive distributor partnership with A.C. Americas, effective Monday, September 21, 2021.

As a part of this agreement, A.C. Americas will now exclusively distribute Luminex products in North America through its two sales divisions: A.C. ProMedia and A.C. Lighting Inc. A.C. ProMedia will focus on the professional audio-video markets and A.C. Lighting on the lighting markets. Luminex products provide install and Pro AV market solutions for data distribution and networking. Luminex products include GigaCore switches, LumiNodes, LumiSplit, as well as the Araneo software tool that provides a complete graphical overview of a Luminex network, showing connections, data flow and problems in a simple, clear and graphical manner to assist customers in working with the products.

As a key component of Luminex's North American business plan, A.C. ProMedia was established to distribute state-of-the-art products and solutions aimed at the commercial and Pro AV installation markets. A.C. ProMedia carries brands such as AUDAC, Harvey, Luminex, Chroma-Q, PROLIGHTS, LumenRadio and Prolytek.

Luminex AV products can now be found through A.C. ProMedia. Representation is available across the U.S. to assist clients. Find local contacts through the A.C. ProMedia website or by contacting Franck Fabry, VP, Sales at sales@acpromedia.com or by calling 1-855-324-9354.