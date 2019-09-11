Los Angeles CCs Add Online Tutoring (Campus Technology)

"Students in the Los Angeles Community College District now have access to online tutoring to augment on-campus tutoring services. LACCD has adopted NetTutor for all nine of its colleges to help learners specifically with English, English as a second language, math, statistics and first-year experience classes."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Thanks to LACCD's partnership with NetTutor, learners can access free online tutoring directly through the student portal. The platform has a digital whiteboard and every tutoring session is recorded and can be viewed after the fact.