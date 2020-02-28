Looking Ahead: Why Universities Need to Adopt the Credential Model (The EvoLLLution)

"The American education system has always valued the four-year education model, creating a stigma around two-year schools. But credentials are providing learners exactly what they need, fitting into the new learner lifecycle. Will universities get onboard? Anthony Carnevale discusses the importance of credentials, why they’re overlooked and how continuing education divisions are the start of something new."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Standard degree formats miss wide subsets of learners. Read why the time is now to embrace credential-driven models if they want to stay nimble.