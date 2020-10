"The flipped learning model doesn't necessarily work in the long term, according to an experiment at West Point. Researchers at the United States Military Academy found that the use of "flipped courses" generated short-term gains in one subject and had no impact in another."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Long story short: flipped learning ins't a slam dunk. In fact, it actually appears to be widening the achievement gap rather than closing it.