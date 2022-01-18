Lisa Roy, A Life Remembered

Lisa Roy, an influential audio production industry leader, died on December 31, 2021.

For more than 20 years, she was president of Rock & Roy Entertainment, a leading consulting firm that unites creators and technology. She dedicated her life to promoting and celebrating music creators and was internationally known for her tireless advocacy on behalf of music producers and recording engineers.

Over the years, her client roster included AT&T, Audio-Technica, Dell, Intel, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, DTS and Roland/BOSS. She worked with artists including Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Alan Parsons, Tori Amos, Ben Folds, Mutemath and Danny Elfman. She played important roles in special events such as the MTV Video Music Awards, Pavarotti and Friends, the annual Audio Engineering Society convention, the Latin GRAMMY Awards and The Pensado Awards. She was a beloved mainstay of the NAMM Show’s annual TEC Awards.

For years, she and business associate Robert Clyne co-directed the technical public relations initiatives for the annual GRAMMY Awards, in addition to year-round representation for the Producers & Engineers Wing of the Recording Academy. During her career, she also contributed to management of Billy Bob Thornton’s music projects, served as president of Three Fingers Records and wrote for several music industry publications.

Her music career began after moving to Los Angeles and co-founding Ground Control Studios, a multi-room facility on L.A.’s Westside. She moved easily in entertainment cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and London.

She was the epitome of the term “connector.” Her passion for the music industry was driven by her love of people, and she spent her working and non-working hours connecting individuals with other like-minded types. She built a bridge between the creative and technical worlds and ensured that all had a voice in audio production changes and growth.

She was driven not by money or personal gain, but by the desire to improve the lives of others. A private person, she spent her career shining the spotlight on others.

Despite working in a tough industry that caused many to become jaded, she always maintained a childlike innocence, enthusiasm and excitement. With her pure heart, she saw the best in everyone, and by doing so encouraged our better selves to appear. The sunny optimist brightened every room she entered.

She was preceded in death by her husband, recording engineer Csaba Petocz. She is survived by her partner, guitarist and songwriter Danny Kortchmar; and her sister, brother, niece and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Lisa’s name to either MusiCares, the ASPCA or Humane Society.