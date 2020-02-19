Lifesize Refreshes U.S. Partner Program to Focus on Partner Commission Model

Lifesize has named Synnex Corp. as its newest master agent, with service provider Connection becoming the first agent under the restructured relationship. The updated relationship is indicative of Lifesize’s official shift toward a partner commission-centric model in the U.S., which will begin to take effect in phases for distributors, resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) in the geography starting March 1, 2020.

Under the new arrangement, partners operating through Synnex and other Lifesize master agents receive commissions on meeting room system hardware, including Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service, as well as upgrades, cloud video conferencing service licenses, and renewals.

Lifesize will now take on all product positioning and opportunity management, allowing master agents and agents to focus on business development, partner recruitment, implementation of Lifesize technology, and providing value-added services.

“This natural progression to a commission-based program is hugely advantageous for our entire partner community,” said Tim Maloney, senior vice president of worldwide channels and Americas sales at Lifesize. “Lifesize takes on the heavy lifting and risk, freeing up esteemed partners like Synnex and Connection to do more of what they excel at—serving as experts and supporting businesses looking to capitalize on video conferencing and collaboration.”

“We have valued working hand-in-hand with Lifesize to successfully promote the adoption of video communication across many market segments and geographies,” said TJ Trojan, senior vice president of product management, North America at Synnex Corp. “This latest evolution in our relationship gives our U.S. resellers and MSPs even greater consistency, shorter deal cycles, and tremendous upside in selling Lifesize technology.”

Lifesize’s expanding global partner ecosystem now consists of more than 5,000 partners and upwards of 75 distributors, including 3,500 resellers and potential agents in the U.S.

To learn more about becoming a Lifesize partner, visit lifesize.com/partners. To become a SYNNEX reseller, contact lifesize@synnex.com.