Liberty AV Announces Rollout of Digital Media Services

Liberty AV will now offer Digital Signage Solutions by Novisign, complimenting Liberty’s NEW DigitaLinx digital signage hardware offering and high-powered cable offerings.

Liberty will offer a 12-month, Novisign Digital Signage cloud-based application license, renewable annually. The cloud based management software is intuitive and easy to use and can turn any display into digital signage. Users can assemble simple playlists, add news feeds, and easy to use widgets such as Twitter and Facebook. All capabilities are powered by application-focused content templates that are included in the license. Best of all, these content templates are included free of charge with the Novisign application.

To meet custom end-user requests, content creation resources will be available from Liberty and Novisign, further expanding on the digital signage services integrators will now be able to deliver to their end users with ease. The Novisign app license can be purchased separately, or a DigitaLinx digital signage player (Item Number DL-DMP-A) with the Novisign app already pre-installed can be paired with the licenses for easy system bundling- simply add a display. For unique vertical market needs and to deliver further cost and time savings, complete bundled system packages with hardware and licenses are available for a simple plug-and-play setup, delivering further cost and time savings.

To assist in integrating digital media services into your business, Liberty AV and Novisign will offer a variety of training videos and webinars in the coming months.