LG UltraGear, Evil Geniuses to Host Collegiate Showcase Series

LG Electronics USA (LG) and Evil Geniuses (EG), one of the original and most iconic professional esports organizations in the world, are hosting the second tournament of their Collegiate Showcase Series, which will see top college teams virtually battle it out in the arenas of Rocket League.

The Collegiate Showcase Series powered by LG UltraGear will run Nov. 13-14th. Fans can catch all the action on Evil Geniuses' Twitch channel beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

The first installment of the series featured top collegiate League of Legends teams competing for a suite of LG prizes and saw over one million viewers on Twitch. LG, EG and the community continue to be vocal supporters of the collegiate esports space.

Participating in the event are the top 16 Rocket League collegiate squads from across North America:

Bay State College

California State University, Fullerton

Columbia College

Northwood University - White

Northwood University - Blue

Seton Hall University

St. Clair College

Stockton University

University of Central Florida

University of Colorado, Boulder

University of Missouri

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University of North Texas

University of Texas, Arlington

University of Utah

Virginia Tech

All players have been outfitted with LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors and LG UltraGear Gaming Speakers for use in the competition. On the line during the two-day, double-elimination Rocket League tournament is a prize package from LG. The event will be joined by casters Deman Williams (@iDazerin) and Joey Ahrens (@JorbyPls).

“The response to our first tournament was incredible. The collegiate esports scene continues to thrive and be home to some of the most exciting and upcoming talent there is out there,” said Sabrina Wong, culture program specialist and head of the Genius League Collegiate Program at Evil Geniuses. “LG has been with us every step of the way in contributing to the collegiate esports ecosystem and they’ll once again be equipping these teams with the gear they need to showcase their amazing skills.”

For a complete schedule of matches, visit https://challonge.com/cssirl.