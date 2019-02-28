Leyard and Planar Add to Florida and Washington, D.C. Sales Teams

Leyard and Planar have announced the addition of three new account managers to their Florida and Washington, D.C. sales teams.

Leyard and Planar welcome John Hurst as account manager for the companies’ Florida sales team. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the proAV industry, including a recent project management role at BCI Integrated Solutions and previous vice president position at Sound Insights, Inc. In his new role, John will manage Leyard and Planar’s sales efforts in Florida and the Caribbean, and report to VP of Sales for the Central and East USA, Bill Hildebrand.

John Hurst

Greg Haas joins the companies with nearly 30 years of AV industry experience, including roles in sales, management and business development. He most recently served as regional sales manager for ClearOne and previously held a similar role at Crestron for nearly 10 years. As an account manager for Leyard and Planar’s Washington, D.C. sales team, Greg will leverage his extensive professional network to help extend the team’s reach across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Rob Jenkins also joins Leyard and Planar’s Washington, D.C. sales team as an account manager. He brings more than five years of sales experience and a very versatile background. Most recently working for premier luxury homebuilder, NVHomes, Rob comes to Leyard and Planar with experience working in a national top 10 selling community.

Rob and Greg both join Megan Riddle in managing the companies’ sales efforts throughout the Mid-Atlantic.