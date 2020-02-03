Leveraging analytics to boost enrollment (University Business)

"A perfect storm is on the horizon for campus leaders concerned about class size. Competition from online providers is proliferating, community colleges are expanding to offer four-year degrees, and high school students are earning advanced placement and dual-enrollment college credits at unprecedented levels. Recruiting is also heating up as the early stages of forecasted decline in future high school grads sweep the country."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is concerned about the looming enrollment crisis, the time is now to embracer the power of analytics. Data-driven decision-making is necessary for schools that want to survive.