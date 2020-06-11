LED Specifier Summit in Denver to Move to Spring 2021

Based on the recent decision by Governor Polis to close the Colorado Convention Center this fall, LED Specifier Summit show management today announced that it will move the Denver event, which was originally scheduled to stage October 15, 2020, to the spring of 2021.

(Image credit: LED Specifier Summit)

LED Specifier Summit is a regional one-day immersion in lighting education and solutions geared toward specifiers of commercial, architectural and decorative LED lighting products. The event helps lighting professionals stay current on the latest LED lighting trends through registered seminars and face-to-face access to 100+ leading international lighting and controls manufacturers in a relaxed, casual setting. Access to the show floor is free to qualified attendees who register prior to the show. A nominal fee is charged for the conference sessions, which offer a variety of learning units - AIA, BOMI, IDCEC, IES and NCQLP.

More details will be available soon. Interested participants can check the event website for updates or add themselves to the Show News email list.

For more information about the Denver LED Specifier Summit, visit https://www.ledspecifiersummit.com.