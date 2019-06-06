Leading Without an OPM in the Age of ‘Bigger Is Better’ (Inside Higher Ed)

"Online learning, and its role in higher education sustainability, is increasingly the topic of conversation. Resting at the heart of this conversation is the question of how to build capacity to deliver a diverse education that includes online program options at scale. Should universities go it alone, creating capacity through insourcing, or partner with an online program management (OPM) provider, expanding resources through partnership?"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Working with an OPM provider isn't the right fit for every institution. In some cases, building and managing online programs in-house might make the most sense. Read how internal teams can make the process of going online more streamlined and institution-centric.