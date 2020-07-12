LEA Professional Offers Open API Protocols for Enhanced Audio Systems Integration

The What: LEA Professional has a new firmware for the company’s LEA Professional Connect Series amplifiers, including two new open API protocols.

(Image credit: LEA Professionals)

The What Else: According to Bradley Drummond, director of application engineering and consultant Relations at LEA Professional, the two new open API protocols have been launched in the new firmware version 2.0. The first utilizes WebSockets and the second is TCP based.

All control and sensor elements in the amplifier WebUI can now be connected to in both API's. This includes all DSP parameters, level meters, cli and fault indicators, power supply information, and many other items.

“The WebSocket API is geared more toward software and web programmers who are looking to integrate the Connect Series amplifiers with custom developed software,” said Drummond. “The TCP protocol is aimed at more common integrations with third-party professional AV equipment. With these two new open protocols, we can help developers and integrators create powerful and unique experiences for their AV systems.”

The Bottom Line: In both protocols, elements of the amplifier can be controlled, and current values can be sent back from the amplifier. These two protocols allow customers to integrate the Connect Series amplifiers with 3rd party equipment to create an almost limitless, custom AV solution.