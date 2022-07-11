LEA Professional, Audio Biz Partner to Bring Cloud, IoT Solutions to Illinois, Wisconsin

LEA Professional (opens in new tab) announced a partnership with manufacturer’s representative firm Audio Biz, bringing the performance and business benefits of its innovative, cloud- and IoT-enabled amplification technology to Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

“Audio Biz is the ideal partner for us; together we are driven to provide customers in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin with world-class technology and a support network that allows them to do business in a simple, more efficient way,” commented Scott Robbins, vice president of global sales for LEA Professional. “Audio Biz understands as we do, that customers are looking for new ways to conduct business and are embracing new technologies. We look forward to working together to bring the LEA technology to more projects in the region.”

(Image credit: Audio Biz)

Illinois-based Audio Biz (opens in new tab) recently celebrated 30 years of business within the Pro AV community. The company, which has been recognized multiple times as one of the top rep firms in the U.S., believes in supporting customers from start to finish and conducting business on a person-to-person level. Its employees spend time with each brand they represent, getting to know the products, technologies and their benefits on a deep level, to better inform and serve their customers for many years of success.

This strong customer-focused ethos is one of the reasons why LEA Professional knew that a partnership with Audio Biz would be successful. The LEA Professional team has a combined 200 years’ experience in the pro audio market, meaning they understand the pain points faced by integrators, end customers, and channel partners. The entire LEA team strives to ensure that every interaction with their technology is simple, seamless, and intuitive for everyone involved, a practice within the company known as the LEA way.

Audio Biz recognizes that the Pro AV space has changed, with many trends—such as the merging of AV and IT—being accelerated during the pandemic. Audio Biz itself changed the way they did things during the lockdowns, for example, by offering virtual demonstrations to integrators, which resulted in consistent growth and market acceptance for their lines. The company saw the huge potential in LEA Professional’s cloud and IoT-based technology, which during COVID-19, became an integrated element of an integrator’s safe and secure workflow.

“As a manufacturer’s rep, we see other companies in the industry who have not embraced technology nor changed with the times, instead they keep doing the same thing over again because that’s how they have always done it, rather than because it works,” said Randy Stenson, president, Audio Biz. “The pandemic really threw a spotlight on who was ahead of the curve and who wasn’t. With LEA, we saw how they not only embrace change but are at the forefront of change, and we are proud to be right there with them.”