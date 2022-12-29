L-Acoustics Reorganizes Sales Efforts

L-Acoustics has created a new sales organization focused on sales strategy, business development, and building territorial sales channels. The new organization emerges with the retirement of Jochen Frohn, executive director of business development, who set the vision for the global sales team for the last 14 years.

Under the general management of CEO Laurent Vaissié, the new team will be spread across three divisions. The Business Development team will concentrate on developing commercial expertise and end user outreach in key vertical markets. The Strategy Leadership division will develop mid to long-term go-to-market strategies and key partnerships, as well as manage resource planning and market intelligence. Sales and Sales Operations will focus on developing regional sales channels.

The L-Acoustics Sales and Sales Operation team includes (from left) BJ Shaver, David Cooper, Nick Fichte, and Jacob Barfoed. (Image credit: L-Acoustics)

Jacob Barfoed, who joined the company in 2022, has been promoted to global director and will lead the Sales and Sales Operations division. In his new role, he will drive the overall productivity and effectiveness of the territory sales organization and lead sales growth, while building and maintaining long-term business relationships with key clients. Barfoed previously spent 20 years at Sony Professional, where he developed an intimate understanding of the distribution channels and broader business environment of the Pro AV industry.

“It’s an honor to carry on Jochen’s legacy and to lead this team of talented professionals who have proven their ability to create sustained growth,” said Barfoed. “This new organization heightens our strengths and poises the team to deepen our relationships with partners, clients, and end users in diverse and key markets across the globe.”

Oksana Mudrak (Image credit: L-Acoustics)

Within the Sales and Sales Operations division, Oksana Mudrak moves into the role of global head of sales coordination, managing the support teams in the APAC, Americas, and EMEA regions. Also reporting to Barfoed, Nick Fichte has been promoted to the position of director of sales, L-Acoustics Creations. Newly integrated into the global sales division, Fichte will spearhead the global sales strategy and development of the L-Acoustics Creations network of certified integrators. Barfoed is also supported by David Cooper, director of sales APAC, and BJ Shaver, director of sales Americas.

The Business Development team includes two new key hires. Olivier Roure has joined the company as business development director, sports facilities, while Tim Boot has been named business development director, acoustics solutions. Other team members include William Cornell as director, musicals & theater, and Scott Wakelin, who has been promoted to director, hospitality. Paul Keating will assume a double role as managing director, L-Acoustics Creations EMEA, and director of the architectural vertical.

The L-Acoustics Business Development team features (from left) Scott Wakelin, Tim Boot, William Cornell, and Olivier Roure. (Image credit: L-Acoustics)

“This new organization will deepen our expertise in key vertical markets, strengthen our network presence globally, and allow us to plan a multi-year business roadmap that addresses both our current product offering and future innovations in loudspeakers, software, electronics, and services,” said Vaissié. “With this team of outstanding professionals—who have proven their expertise within our team and throughout the industry—L-Acoustics (opens in new tab) will continue to elevate the listening experience for live entertainment and beyond.”