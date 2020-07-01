L-Acoustics Announces Leadership Team of Newly Formed Americas Region

L-Acoustics has appointed Alan Macpherson to head its newly formed Americas division, encompassing sales, application, support, fulfillment, and finance activities for all countries in North, Central, and South America.

Alan Macpherson

Macpherson will report to Laurent Vaissié, CEO L-Acoustics, and Hervé Guillaume, CEO L-Acoustics Group.

The company further reinforces the new division with the promotion of BJ Shaver to business development director for the installation market and the appointment of William Cornell as business development director for the rental market, both reporting to Macpherson.

“L-Acoustics is committed to supporting and growing our presence on the American continent," said Vaissié. "As we navigate through one of the most challenging times for our industry, we feel incredibly fortunate to be able to bring onboard two of the most outstanding and respected industry veterans, Alan and William, and confirm the well-deserved promotion of BJ. I’ve already witnessed Alan’s unflappable attitude, personal commitment, and long-term strategic outlook, which, combined with the unique ability to federate and inspire our teams, are the marks of a great leader."

Macpherson brings to L-Acoustics more than two decades of top managerial experience, primarily with Yamaha, where he most recently served as vice president for Yamaha Corp. of America’s Integrated Marketing Group in Buena Park. Over his lengthy tenure with the manufacturer, he had been tasked with spearheading the growth of the NEXO and Steinberg brands, in addition to Yamaha’s own professional audio and music industry product lines.

“I’m delighted to join L-Acoustics,” Macpherson added. "The brand has earned its reputation not just by developing quality products, but by focusing on the systemic quality of its global network of partners and consistent innovation in creating tools that improve the workflow of sound professionals and relentlessly raise the audio bar. L-Acoustics looks to the long game, developing processes and products for enduring success, and always with the improvement of live performance at the heart of what they do. That’s a perfect match for me and my vision.”