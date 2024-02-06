Kramer Unveils Panta Rhei—Everything You Need to Know

Kramer launched Panta Rhei, a single, centralized, cloud-based platform designed to encompass the entire audiovisual lifecycle, offering an suite of services for system integrators, IT/AV managers, and end users.

The Panta Rhei platform bridges the gap between IT and AV environments with a comprehensive approach that looks at the audiovisual cycle as one, allows a seamless transition of data, information, and consistent experience throughout the lifecycle, driving convergence by integrating traditional audiovisual capabilities with modern IT practices. This integration streamlines processes, enhancing operational efficiency and reliability. The convergence leads to increased uptime and device usage while simultaneously reducing support costs and time in the audiovisual realm.

"This platform is the result of two years of intensive development, leveraging our four decades of expertise in the audiovisual sector," said Gilad Yron, Kramer’s CEO. "With Panta Rhei, we're embracing a significant shift from hardware-centric solutions to a more software-driven approach, signaling a new era in audio-visual technology. This evolution is just the beginning. We're dedicated to continually expanding Panta Rhei, introducing more services and capabilities to ensure our customers are equipped with the most advanced and efficient tools to meet their evolving needs."

Panta Rhei Services: