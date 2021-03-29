KMH’s NDI Streaming Lab Is Open for Business

With remote production rapidly becoming a requirement more than an option, KMH Audio-Video Integration has added live IP streaming to its list of services.

KMH NDI Streaming Lab (Image credit: KMH Audio-Video Integration)

KMH recently conducted the first tests of its new NDI streaming lab from its central hub in Brooklyn, NY. The team managed live web feeds among its Brooklyn and Hauppauge, NY, locations, plus an additional remote site.

“By installing just a minimal amount of easy-to-use gear at each location, you’re live and ready to produce high-quality webcasts, with minimal to no latency suitable for a range of applications,” said Kevin Henneman, president of KMH Audio-Video Integration. “A director or producer working from their homes can interact with a TD and talent on set as easily as if they were all together, or a team can produce pre- or post-game shows and player interviews from anywhere.”

The KMH streaming lab is based around Vizrt’s Vectar Plus live production software solution, and a switcher with multiple (4) digital disk recorders and M/E busses. Each location participating in the live-stream used BirdDog P100 NDI cameras. All equipment was supported by virtual LANs and communicated via NDI and Dante audio, with the Dante signals multiplexed with NDI video sources over NDI-Dante Bridge software.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://kmh-integration.com/.