Kent State Debuts 3D Virtual Campus Tour (Campus Technology)

"Prospective students can now tour Kent State University virtually and explore 3D replicas of campus buildings. The institution partnered with Buy360Tour to 'transform the college shopping experience,' according to a news announcement."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students can now tour the Kent State University campus from anywhere, thanks to the newly launched 3D virtual tour powered by a partnership with Buy360Tour. The solution aims to "transform the college shopping experience."