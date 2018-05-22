KanexPro Debuts New Lineup of Centrally Controlled Network AV-over-IP Encoders and Decoders

The What:; KanexPro is set to debut a new line of centrally controlled network AV-over-IP (AVoIP) encoders and decoders, which will debut in Booth C3944 at InfoComm 2018.

The Network AVoIP Decoder and Receiver (EXT-NETAVKIT) is a set with one HDMI input, one local HDMI output with multiple phoenix connectors for audio output, and a LAN (Ethernet) port with RS-232 control port for by passing third-party devices.

KanexPro EXT-NETAVKIT

The What Else: Users can decode IP audio and video up to 330 ft. with low latency of 1.5 frames per millisecond with the EXT-NETAVTRX Decoder. Utilizing advanced H.264 compression algorithm, the EXT-NETAVTX Encoder transmits full HD 1080p/60 to HDMI-based displays. The EXT-NETAVTRX is HDCP compliant and can be paired with one to one, one to many, or many to many EXT-NETAVTX Encoders, creating a traditional matrix scheme of AV signals routing.

The EXT-NETAVTX (transmitter sold separately) offers a central control over web-based GUI to manage sources and displays. Featuring a built-in controller, the EXT-NETAVTX manages HDMI sources and display devices utilizing a web-based GUI, a mobile app or any third-party control system.

The Bottom Line: The EXT-NETAVKIT offers a configurable low-bandwidth H.264 matrix with lossless resolutions up to 1920x1080 @60fps. With the EXT-NETAVKIT, users can create a video wall or multi-view by adding multiple encoders and decoders to a single application.