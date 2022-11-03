Just Add Power Celebrates 30 Years With Open House at New Headquarters

Just Add Power (opens in new tab) will host an open house and facility tour at its headquarters in Seminole, FL, as part of the company's 30th anniversary celebration. The event will take place Dec. 5, and include a reception for industry leadership, integrators, dealers, distributors, and members of the trade media.

"While we've only moved a few miles up the road, the capabilities our new facility provides for us and our partners are a world apart," said Ed Qualls, CEO at Just Add Power. "Not only do we offer a ton of free training space for our guests to take advantage of, but we've made visiting us in sunny Florida an experience to remember. And for our technical support and engineering teams, the extra space will allow them to better support our customers while continuing to redefine the boundaries of AV-over-IP. We can't wait for our colleagues and customers to look inside and help us celebrate 30 years of doing business."

Running from 5:30-7 p.m. ET, the open house event will welcome Just Add Power dealers, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives who will be joined by CEDIA and other industry staff, press, and Chamber of Commerce members. The celebration will kick off with a short presentation from company leadership, followed by small, staff-led group tours through the facility, and a reception in the facility's multipurpose room.

At 30,000 square feet, the HQ is significantly larger than the company's former Largo, Florida, location. The facility features a massive area for Just Add Power's technical support and engineering teams—about the same size as the entire building the company had occupied previously. It also offers three training spaces to suit various class sizes, including a 24-seat classroom, a 15-seat classroom, and a nine-seat classroom. These spaces will play host to recurring regional CEDIA training events throughout 2023 and beyond, and they will also be available to manufacturing partners at no cost. In addition, the facility features a full-size truck dock, warehouse, and fabrication space, as well as a banquet kitchen and the multi-purpose area where guests can enjoy snacks and drinks.

For Just Add Power's partners, a trip to the new Florida facility will be memorable. Easily reachable from Tampa International Airport and with plenty of parking in a 100-car lot, it is just a short drive from Indian Rocks Beach, where visitors can enjoy white sand beaches and the glittering Gulf of Mexico.