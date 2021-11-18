Joseph Joins TEKVOX as VP, Sales

Joshua Joseph has joined TEKVOX as Vice President of Sales. For the past seven years Joseph served as an account executive and Ed-Tech Solution Consultant at Trox, where he empowered Greater Houston area school districts and educators to use technology to improve the learning landscape.

A 2006 graduate of the University of North Texas, Joseph was previously a University Development Representative (COE Online Division) for Grand Canyon University and Senior Admissions Representative for Corinthian Colleges.

"When I came into the AV industry in 2014, I immediately saw the impact that technology has on educators and students alike," Joseph recalls. "By joining TEKVOX I will help to further the mission of demystifying AV with TEKVOX's factory built, pre-programmed solutions, solutions that work from Day One and are simple and easy to use for the person who installs and maintains the system to everyday users."