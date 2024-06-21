Join the Conversation: When Seamless Videoconferencing Connectivity Matters on Tuesday, June 25th

Join the roundtable discussion on Tuesday, June 25 at noon ET: When Seamless Videoconferencing Connectivity Matters.

Valens, the HDBaseT Alliance, AVI-SPL, and Crestron will discuss choosing the best seamless connectivity solution for all your videoconferencing spaces.

AV and IT professionals have a responsibility to provide corporate customers with dependable plug-and-play videoconferencing spaces. Whether daily collaboration, all-hands meetings, or mission-critical communications, these spaces must deploy the right connectivity solution to avoid downtime. Many of today’s solutions can be complicated, unreliable, and expensive.

Panelists will discuss:

+ The New HDBaseT-USB3 standard enables next-gen videoconferencing products.

+ How a streamlined solution can support multi-camera setups for enhanced AI capabilities.

+ How AV and IT departments can choose a reliable AV system that guarantees uptime.

+ How to implement toggling between BYOM and Appliance Mode over a single Category cable.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

REGISTER NOW!