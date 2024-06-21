Join the Conversation: When Seamless Videoconferencing Connectivity Matters on Tuesday, June 25th

Valens, the HDBaseT Alliance, AVI-SPL, and Crestron will discuss choosing the best seamless connectivity solution for all your videoconferencing spaces.

When Seamless Videoconferencing Connectivity Matters
Join the roundtable discussion on Tuesday, June 25 at noon ET: When Seamless Videoconferencing Connectivity Matters.

AV and IT professionals have a responsibility to provide corporate customers with dependable plug-and-play videoconferencing spaces. Whether daily collaboration, all-hands meetings, or mission-critical communications, these spaces must deploy the right connectivity solution to avoid downtime. Many of today’s solutions can be complicated, unreliable, and expensive.

Panelists will discuss:
+ The New HDBaseT-USB3 standard enables next-gen videoconferencing products.

+ How a streamlined solution can support multi-camera setups for enhanced AI capabilities.

+ How AV and IT departments can choose a reliable AV system that guarantees uptime.

+ How to implement toggling between BYOM and Appliance Mode over a single Category cable.

Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn