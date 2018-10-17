Geoffrey Platt Joins RealMotion

RealMotion, the new technology venture stemming from experiential design firm Float4, has hired industry veteran Geoffrey Platt as director of RealMotion.

“The stage is being set for a series of upgrades to the RealMotion platform, and Geoffrey Platt is going to play a critical role in helping us and our customers take full advantage of new and upcoming RealMotion capabilities that will begin making their debut at LDI 2018 in Las Vegas and then again at ISE 2019 in Amsterdam,” Float4 founder Alexandre Simionescu said.

Geoffrey Platt

Platt brings over twenty years of experience to RealMotion. His background includes extensive involvement with media server technology, interactive digital installations, and product design for large-scale live events. During his time at Christie Digital, Platt was head of the Christie Pandora’s Box Server system, which featured real-time compositing in 3D, projection mapping, and is used as a link between visual displays and digital image compositing.

According to Simionescu, Platt will be responsible for road mapping the progression of RealMotion, expanding its customer base across new market segments, and translating RealMotion’s business objectives into revenue channels. In addition, he will manage and administer key strategies based on untapped consumer needs.