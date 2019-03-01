Jeff Mackie Named Control Concepts’ Chief Technical Officer

Fairfield, NJ-based AV software and services provider Control Concepts announced the promotion of Jeff Mackie to the position of chief technical officer.

The company provides control programming, software development, and specialty services for AV systems in boardrooms, conference rooms, and classrooms. Control Concepts is a Crestron CSP, AMX VIP, and Extron EQIP company.

The press announcement noted that the promotion comes in recognition of Mackie’s “knowledge, experience, and leadership skills, along with his creative vision for the future of AV software solutions.”

Mackie joined Control Concepts in 2010 with a 20+ year technical background and diverse experience with an AV manufacturer and in integration. He has seen the industry evolve from a hardware-based to software-driven solutions ecosystem. With extensive knowledge in varied programming languages and experience with AV systems, devices, and controls, Mackie came to Control Concepts to do something different. He had a vision of applying mainstream programming languages, software development methodologies, and outside-the-box solutions to common and not-so-common needs in the AV industry.

Jeff Mackie

“When Jeff came aboard more than eight years ago, it was a great opportunity to move Control Concepts in a new direction. The market was becoming saturated with companies who were only offering common solutions within the realm of leading control system programming platforms,” said Steve Greenblatt, Control Concepts’ president and founder. “With Jeff’s knowledge and creative insight, we were able to offer an outside-the-box solution that enabled us to differentiate ourselves.”

[Control Concepts Reflects on 20 Years of Programming, by Lindsey M. Adler, April 26, 2017]

Mackie said of his promotion, “I’m excited by this new role and title. It reflects the value that Control Concepts has put on me and is consistent with the commitment that I have made to the company’s future. I came to Control Concepts to do something different and see how we can provide unique offerings to the industry. Steve and I have worked together to develop a solid team of multi-faceted software developers who are ready to learn new languages and technologies in order to tackle the needs of our clients and prospects.”

Before joining Control Concepts as a member of its technical team in 2010, he was a senior developer and project manager at AMX. At AMX, he led a development team that was responsible for creating custom software for integrating audiovisual systems into residential and corporate environments and integrating them for global strategic customers.

Prior to AMX, Mackie was associated with three AV firms in New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., as project engineer. He completed course work in aeronautical science at Embry-Riddle University and computer science at Montgomery Community College.

[Want more stories like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]