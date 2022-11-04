It's Official—Kramer Joins the GPA Global Partner Program

Kramer (opens in new tab) has formally joined GPA (opens in new tab)’s Partner Program as a strategic global vendor, strengthening its global position and offering to its enterprise customers. GPA’s global partner program is closely managed to ensure only the top global vendors who deliver worldwide standardization to customers are part of this program.

“Becoming a part of the GPA community is a huge honor for Kramer," Gilad Yron, CEO of Kramer said. "Building on many of the existing relationships we hold, we are committed to working with the regional business units to bring innovative and advanced technology and solutions that power creativity, collaboration and engagement. We are confident that our open design, end-user focus, and products, services, and training that make us an all-round choice will bring advantages to customers and support the overall success of the group globally.”

Kramer’s selection to partner program rested on its shared values with GPA. Both organizations are committed to helping end users effortlessly connect, collaborate, and create, believing that audiovisual technology can amplify the human experience and help people reach their potential.

Global enterprise customers acknowledge they need a global AV/UC strategy with standardized solutions delivered using Global Program Management. With dedicated global program managers under the guidance of a director of global program delivery, GPA has the expertise, tools and processes in place to deliver and support global programs. Recognizing the importance and value behind this, Kramer will work with GPA teams to deliver solutions that meet customer needs in these times of supply chain uncertainty.

“Our partner program is about not only aligning and optimizing to deliver upon our GPA global delivery consistency promise today, but also in finding partners that celebrate GPA’s core values like trust and passion as a foundation for building what might be tomorrow," Byron Tarry, CEO of GPA said. "With a clear and renewed vision of their path and position within the collaborative enterprise workplace of the future, and a firm belief in GPA’s capacity to partner with them in achieving that, we’re excited to welcome Kramer into the GPA Partner fold to travel that journey together.”