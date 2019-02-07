It Takes a Village to Make a Village: How to Make Online Learners Part of the College Community (The EvoLLLution)

"It is often assumed that it is the role of the online department to create community for online students, but I believe it’s the role of the entire institution to ensure the culture and systems to enable faculty and staff to create and sustain community for all students (online and on-campus)."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How does your school frame services for online students? Read how paying more attention to these remote learners on an institution-wide level can help build community and inclusion.