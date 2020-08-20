IT Service and Superpowers (EDUCAUSE Review)

"As we all faced unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic over the past several months, I thought a lot about whether humans have 'superpowers.' I don't think those of us who are working in higher education IT service can compare ourselves to the incredible frontline people in health care, the first-responders, and many of the others who have served our communities to keep us safe and alive, but our role in education remains essential to a high-functioning society."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The role of campus IT has never been more important. This article explains how the intrinsic qualities of IT teams in higher ed have gone above and beyond, working off of collective energy to become superpowers that keep institutions moving forward.